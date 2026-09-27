Woman killed, son injured in Hoshiarpur accident

A woman was killed and her son seriously injured when their scooter fell on the Mahilpur-Garhshankar road near Tootomajra village last night.

The deceased was identified as Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Halluwal village. She was returning home with her son from her parents’ house at Dadial village when the accident occurred.

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A pedestrian suddenly came in front of their scooter near Tootomajra. In an attempt to save him, the rider lost control of the vehicle and both fell on the road.

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Jaswinder Kaur suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while her son sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.