Woman killed, son injured in mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 5

A woman was killed on the spot while her son sustained serious injuries when the car he was driving rammed into a stationary truck near Phillaur on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased woman, was identified as Kamla Devi (78), and her son as Mohan Lal. Both were taken to a hospital where Kamla Devi was declared brought dead. The police registered a case after probe. The body of the deceased was handed over to her family members after an autopsy at the Civil Hospital, Phillaur.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara