Woman killed, three injured in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 27

A woman was killed while three others were injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary canter on the highway near Phagwara. They were going towards Jalandhar in their vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Janta Nagar, Ludhiana. Those suffered injuries have been identified as Inderjit Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur and Gurbax Kaur. They have been admitted to a hospital here. The canter driver, identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Patiala, managed to escape leaving his vehicle behind.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427, 283 and 304-A of the IPC against the canter driver. The police have impounded his canter.

#Phagwara