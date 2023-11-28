Woman killed, three injured in road mishap

Phagwara, November 27
A woman was killed while three others were injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary canter on the highway near Phagwara. They were going towards Jalandhar in their vehicle.
The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Janta Nagar, Ludhiana. Those suffered injuries have been identified as Inderjit Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur and Gurbax Kaur. They have been admitted to a hospital here. The canter driver, identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Patiala, managed to escape leaving his vehicle behind.
The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 427, 283 and 304-A of the IPC against the canter driver. The police have impounded his canter.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...