Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

A property dispute took an ugly turn when a woman allegedly killed his brother-in-law by attacking him with a brick at his residence in Basti Sheikh Adda here on Monday evening.

The victim was identified as Ashwani Kumar (50), a carpenter by profession. Shubham, victim’s son, alleged that he was killed by his sister-in-law Kaushalya and her two daughters — Jyoti and Nikku — who have been booked by the police on the charge of murder, though no arrest has been made till now.

Ashwani Kumar

In his statement, Shubham told the police that they had a minor fight over the property dispute, but Kaushalya and her daughters started hurling abuses at his father and started attacking him with stones and bricks. He said the brick hurled at his father hit him on the head and he felt unconscious after that.

“We immediately took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of the death was said to be an internal injury caused due to the brick which was hit on the back of his head,” he added.

He further said this property issue was not new, they earlier too had fights over this and his father had many times tried to resolve the issue mutually but his elder brother and wife never took him seriously and were adamant on their demands.

Inspector Sukhbir Singh of Division No.5 said they had sent the victim’s body to the Civil Hospital for autopsy. He said a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against Kaushalya and her daughters. He further said investigation is underway and the accused would be arrested soon.