Woman kills self, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 25

A 32-year-old woman, Takhwinder Kaur, died by suicide in her residence here in Rama Mandi on Saturday. She had two children with her husband of 12 years.

Protest at hospital The family members of the deceased held a protest outside the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, on Sunday, demanding the arrest of the accused. The husband of the deceased, too, blamed his own sisters for his wife’s death. He alleged that they used to harass his wife.

Takhwinder’s family members from Rasulpur held her in-laws responsible for her death, alleging that she was murdered. They said her father-in-law, her two sisters-in-law and their husbands, killed her by force-feeding her poison. The husband of the deceased, too, blamed his own sisters for her death. He alleged that they used to harass his wife.

The family members of the deceased held a protest outside the Civil Hospital here on Sunday, demanding the arrest of the accused. The family members alleged that even though they had filed a complaint for murder, the police just registered a suicide case. “We will block roads, and hold a massive protest against the police and the administration if they fail to deliver justice and arrest the accused”, they warned.

“We have registered a case against the father-in-law of the deceased, her two sisters-in-law and their husbands,” said Baljinder Singh, SHO, Rama Mandi. The accused have yet not been arrested. Further investigation in the case is underway.