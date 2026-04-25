Weeks after a mother lost the last of her five sons to drugs in Kapurthala's Pandori Mohalla and two youths died due to drugs at Raipur Araiyan village, another alleged drug death has sent ripples down the Gazipur village at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala today.

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A 20-year-old youth was found dead by the Kapurthala police, six months after his elder brother also lost his life due to drugs. The inconsolable mother of the youth got to know of his demise this morning when she along with her nephew launched a search for her son.

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The body of the youth, identified as Baljit, a resident of Gazipur village in Kapurthala, was found 10 km away from his native Gazipur village, near the Latianwal village, which is famed for easy availability of drugs.

The woman said, "I've lost my two sons to drugs in the past six months. My elder son Gagandeep was also lost to drugs. Now, there’s nothing left in the world for me to live for."

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The mother said last night, Baljit took Rs 200 from her for a haircut and went out. When he didn't return for a long time, she and her daughter searched for him, but could not find him.

She added, "This morning, I woke up my nephew and asked him to search with me at Latianwal, Toti, Mothianwal and also at the police station. When we returned, my nephew informed me that Baljit's body had been found and was lying at the hospital."

She further added, "He was on drugs de-addiction medication for long and we were getting him medicines costing Rs 5,000."

Sultanpur Lodhi SHO Harinder Singh said, "The youth's body was found near a kaccha street on the way to Sencha village around midnight. He was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sultanpur Lodhi. The exact cause of death will come to fore after the post-mortem, the report of which is awaited. Not much is known about the youth's past yet, except that he had a theft case against him and had served time for the same. We are working to bust the supply chain in the area."