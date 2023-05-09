Woman manhandled at rally, action sought

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union have alleged that a woman activist was allegedly manhandled outside the venue of a SAD rally at Dyalpur village in Kartarpur last evening.

As per reports, a SAD rally was underway when activists of the union, led by Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, reached the venue. Ghugshore said, “As part of the agenda of our union, we have been visiting the rallies of all parties. We have been asking them if they would pledge to strive for the implementation of the Land Sealing Act for providing some piece of land to labourers and landless tillers.”

He recalled, “While we were going about our business, a woman activist was manhandled. She got injured and was badly traumatised. She had to be hospitalised immediately.” He added, “We are demanding the registration of a case against the SAD leaders.” The SAD dismissed the incident as just a malafide attempt to dent the image of the party.