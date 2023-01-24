Woman missing since Jan 20

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A 35-year-old woman has been missing since January 20. The Nakodar city police have registered a missing report in this connection. Resham Lal, a resident of Kaler Nagar, Nakodar, complained to the police that his daughter Geet Devi, who was living with him after the divorce, went to the school to pick up children on January 20. However, she did not return home since then. Investigating Officer (IO) Nachhtar Singh said a missing report had been registered. OC

Man held with hooch bottles

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Harjindar Singh, a resident of Ismail Pur village. Investigating Officer Hans Raj said 40 bottles of hooch were seized from his possession. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Two nabbed under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The suspect has been identified as Puran Singh, a resident of Pipply village. Station House Officer (SHO) Surjit Singh Padda said 10 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his possession. The SHO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. Four cases of drug peddling are already registered against him. In another case, the Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler, Pappu Kumar Mandal, a resident of Pasla village, and recovered 150 intoxicant tablets from him. The police have registered a case against the suspect under the NDPS Act. OC

Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating Officer (IO) and Malsian police post in-charge Nirmal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Bhupindar Singh, alias Bhinda, a resident of Mallian Khurd village in Nakodar. Neelam, wife of Nirmal Singh, a resident of Kaangganna village, complained to the police that the suspect kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her. The IO said a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Six booked for assaulting man

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked six persons, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating Officer (IO) Harwindar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Soni Kaur, Kiran, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, Kali, Kaka Singh and Bittu, all residents of Rai Pur Gujran village. Sandip Singh, a resident of Beetalan village, in his complaint to the police, stated that the suspects attacked his cousin Lovpreet Singh who was working in his fields on January 16. He suffered serious injuries in the incident. A case under Sections 323 and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and Section 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC has been registered.