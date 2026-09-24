Woman murdered by live-in partner in Phagwara

A woman has allegedly been murdered with a sharp-edged weapon by her live-in partner following a violent altercation at Tibbi Mohalla in Phagwara.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Kaur. According to DSP, Palwinder Singh, who reached the spot soon after the incident, Jaswinder and the accused Gurpreet Singh had been living together in a live-in relationship for the past few years.

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The DSP said a quarrel over an issue reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation between the two. During the incident, Jaswinder allegedly sustained serious injuries from a sharp-edged weapon, while Gurpreet Singh also suffered critical injuries in the scuffle.

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Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where doctors declared Jaswinder brought dead. Gurpreet Singh, whose condition was stated to be critical, was referred to the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar for further treatment.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Gurpreet and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the woman’s death. Police officials said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.

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DSP Palwinder Singh said the deceased had a 10-year-old son from her first marriage.

The police are examining the circumstances of the altercation and other evidence collected from the scene to establish the sequence of events.