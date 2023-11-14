Woman murders husband after fight

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 13

A woman murdered her husband with an axe at Lallian Khurd village near the Lambra area here on Diwali night.

The couple originally hailing from Jharkhand had a fight after which Samari Sarin hit her husband Masih Sarin on his head with an axe. A case was registered on a complaint of the brother of the deceased, Sawan Sarin, who quickly informed the police at a nearby naka about the incident.

He told the police that the suspect fled from the spot after committing the crime.

The couple had four children and were poverty-stricken. They were working as labourers with a farmer for the past many years. The victim was found lying on a cot in the one-room house. Since the victim had bled profusely, he could not survive despite being rushed to the hospital. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation.

A case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect. The police nabbed the suspect from Rampur within three hours of the complaint. The police also recovered the axe used in the crime. A team of forensic experts took samples from the crime scene this morning.

