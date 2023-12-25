Woman nabbed with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 24

The Shahkot police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor.

Investigating officer Jagdev Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Pati Akal Pur, Malsian village. The IO said 30 bottles of hooch were recovered from her possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered.

