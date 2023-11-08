Woman, paramour among 3 arrested on murder charge

Phagwara, November 7

The Shahkot police have arrested three persons, including a woman, on the charge of murdering a person, Suraj.

SP (D) Manpreet Dhillon said the suspects had been identified as Mandeep Kaur, alias Aman, wife of the deceased, her paramour Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi a resident of Said Pur Jirri village, and Joban Preet Singh, a resident of Killi village.

The SP said during interrogation, Aman told the police that her marriage was solemnised with Suraj in 2010. He was a drunkard and used to beat her.

Aman said she developed intimate relations with Gopi, and they both hatched a conspiracy to murder Suraj.

She said Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, his accomplices Joban Preet and Harjinder Singh, a resident of Jagral village falling under the Jamsher Sadar police station, murdered her husband at 11 pm on Sunday. The suspects hit him on his head with sharp weapons, leading to his death on the spot.

In his complaint to the police, Ajay Kumar, brother of the deceased, said he went to the house of Suraj on Monday morning and found him dead. His body was lying on a cot. He had injury marks on his head.

The SP said a case under Section (302) of the IPC was registered against the suspects. — OC

Attacked with sharp weapons

