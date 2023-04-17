Woman, paramour held for abetting suicide

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 16

The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman and her paramour on the charge of abetting suicide and criminal conspiracy.

Investigating Officer (IO) Amrik Lala said the accused have been identified as Renu, wife of Avtar Chand, the deceased, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village, and her paramour Amaritpal Singh, a resident of the same locality.

Jogindar Pal, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village and father of the deceased, told the police that Avatar Chand was married to Renu, daughter of Lachhman Ram, a resident of Bhullar village in Bilga. Jogindar said in his complaint that the husband and wife had a strained relationship.

He said that his son came to Nurmahal and started living in a rented accommodation but the accused Amritpal used to visit Renu. Jogindar Pal said this led to fighting between husband and wife.

Jogindar Pal said that his son Avtar Chand ended his life on Saturday by strangulating himself in his rented accommodation in Mohalla Khatikan, Nurmahal.