Woman peddler held with 900-gm poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 6

The Mehatpur police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Station House Officer (SHO) Balraj Singh said 900 gram of poppy husk were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jagir Kaur, wife of Rattan Singh, a resident of Gaunsu Wal village.

The SHO said a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

The SHO said the police also arrested Sukhwindar Singh alias Bindar, a resident of Parjian Bihari Pur village in Ludhiana and Gurmit Singh, a resident of Beetalan village wanted in drug cases, adding that Gurmit Singh has been declared as proclaimed offender (PO) by a court.

In another case, the Nakodar city police have arrested drug peddler Rannjit Singh, a resident of Ladhewal village near Nakodar and recovered 280 intoxicant tablets from his possession last night.