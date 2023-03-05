Woman PO held after two years

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 4

The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) travel agent woman absconding for the past two years. Shahkot DSP Gurpreet Singh said the accused had been identified as Rajnish Kaur, a resident of New Ajad Nagar, Bahadarke road, Ludhiana who was declared a proclaimed offender by a Nakodar court on March 30, 2021, in a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Travel Profession Regulation Act. The accused had duped Sohan Singh of Rs 1.80 lakh on the pretext of facilitating his son’s migration abroad.