Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 21

Amandeep Kaur (26), a resident of Mari Udhoke village, was allegedly poisoned by her husband and her in-laws on Saturday.

Kaur had tied the knot with Sukhdev Singh more than a year previously. She allegedly faced harassment from her in-laws over their demand for dowry. After her husband Sukhdev, her brother-in-law Surjit Singh, her father-in-law Balwinder Singh and her mother-in-law Lakhbir Kaur allegedly poisoned her on Saturday, she was admitted to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind.

She is still undergoing treatment, and her condition is said to be stable. Assistant Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh said a case has been registered against the accused.

