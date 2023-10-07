Woman professor dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 6

A woman was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road mishap near Goraya on Thursday.

Army Captain Gurkamal Singh was going from Jammu to Ludhiana in his Honda car when the vehicle’s tyre suddenly burst and the driver lost control over it. The car toppled over after damaging the road divider and collided with a Swift car in which Prof Neeraj Sharma and his wife Prof Meenakshi were going to Phagwara.

Prof Meenakshi died on the spot while both Captain Gurkamal and Prof Neeraj were brought to the Civil Hospital for treatment from where they were referred to other hospital. —

