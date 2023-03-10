Woman raped for 2 yrs; husband, his 4 friends booked in Phagwara

Our Corresponent

Jalandhar, March 9

The police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by a young married woman of village Dhak Pandori near Phagwara. The Rawalpindi police have registered a case of under Section 376DA (gangrape with minor), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against her husband Shumpa of village Bhabhiana and his four other accomplices on the charge of abducting, keeping her captive and raping her since 2021.

The victim told the police in her complaint that she married Shumpa as per Islamic traditions against the wishes of her parents on November 17 in 2021. She alleged that her husband kept her captive and not only assaulted her sexually but also allowed her to be raped by his friends.

The victim said she was being given drugs to make her unconscious. The Investigating Officer in the case did not disclose the details when contacted. Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, Mukhtiar Rai however told this correspondent here today that a case was registered after seeking opinion from the District Attorney (Legal). The police are investigating the matter.