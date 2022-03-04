Woman rides 7,725 km on Bullet to spread awareness on Covid vax

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 3

On a mission to create awareness on Covid vaccination, a 45-year-old woman from the city rode her bike covering 7,725 km, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and back in 18 days.

Ambika Sonia started her ride from Kashmir on February 12 and reached Kanyakumari on February 19 in eight days. She started her return journey the same day from Kanyakumari and reached Kashmir on March 1 in 10 days, covering 12 states and three UTs in 18 days. During her trip, which she refers to as ‘K2K2K ride’, she campaigned against Covid and emphasised the importance of vaccination.

Back home at her place in AGI Sky Garden here now, Ambika says, “My solo ride had more than one aim. I intended to spread the message that women do not always need to seek protection from men. Women too are brave and intelligent, and can independently travel the country.”

Having run a school in Phillaur, she says since it was her first long ride alone, it instilled confidence in her and her family. “Now, I strongly feel if anyone wants to follow a path positively, nothing is impossible. Positive thoughts will surely bring positive results. My campaign was beyond ‘Beti Padao, Beti Bachao’, and aimed at spreading a clear message that girls can reach up to any level if they are determined,” said Amibika, who claims to have no inhibitions in trying different things. She said she would even try to get her name entered in the India Book of Records.

She also gave credit to the Torque Moto Biker Club (of which she is the only woman member locally) and her banker husband Bhagwant Kumar. “It was my husband who had gifted me Enfield Bullet last year, which helped me achieve my dream,” says Ambika, adding that she would try new and different routes in the coming days. She said she hoped that with encouragement from her husband, friends and society, she would travel to different areas to spread awareness on Covid vaccination and other important issues concerning citizens. Ambika is a regular cyclist and an active member of the Ride to Roar Club in Jalandhar.