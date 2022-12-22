Woman sarpanch among four booked for embezzling grants

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 21

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) have booked Amandeep Kaur, sarpanch of Kot Jaspat, Jodhveer Singh, Gram Employment Assistant, MGNERGA, Tarunpreet Singh, Technical Assistant (MGNERGA) of Kot Jaspat (Tarn Taran) gram panchayat, and Prem Singh, who allegedly colluded to usurp government funds.

The VB stated here on Wednesday that the accused embezzled MGNREGA funds to the tune of Rs 2,16,510. A VB officer informed that the accused in connivance with each other prepared forged muster rolls of labourers under the MGNERGA scheme in the village and encashed fake salary bills from a bank which were in the names of their known persons shown as labourers.

A case under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and under Sections 13(1) A and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Amritsar.