Woman sarpanch among four booked for embezzling grants

Tarn Taran, December 21
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) have booked Amandeep Kaur, sarpanch of Kot Jaspat, Jodhveer Singh, Gram Employment Assistant, MGNERGA, Tarunpreet Singh, Technical Assistant (MGNERGA) of Kot Jaspat (Tarn Taran) gram panchayat, and Prem Singh, who allegedly colluded to usurp government funds.
The VB stated here on Wednesday that the accused embezzled MGNREGA funds to the tune of Rs 2,16,510. A VB officer informed that the accused in connivance with each other prepared forged muster rolls of labourers under the MGNERGA scheme in the village and encashed fake salary bills from a bank which were in the names of their known persons shown as labourers.
A case under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and under Sections 13(1) A and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Amritsar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended
Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...
Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea
Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting
The Congress's jibe comes just hours before Prime Minister M...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab's Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...