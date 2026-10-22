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Home / Jalandhar / Woman saved after critical neck injury in Jalandhar

Woman saved after critical neck injury in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:21 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Doctors at Fortis Hospital saved a 20-year-old woman facing a life-threatening neck injury after being assaulted with a sharp weapon. The complex emergency was managed by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Mandeep Singh, Head, Emergency Medicine, and Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Consultant, ENT.

Brought directly to the hospital within 50 minutes of the incident, the patient’s neck wound showed active air bubbling, a strong sign of a breached airway. The complex surgery was concluded in two hours. The patient underwent a smooth recovery and was discharged with her neurological functions intact. Dr Mandeep Singh said, “This patient had an open airway injury, was bleeding into her airway and had dangerously low oxygen levels. Any delay would have resulted in complete airway obstruction and cardiac arrest.”

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Dr Amit Gupta said, “Neck injuries breaching the airway carry an immediate risk of sudden catastrophe, making early surgical intervention vital. Once the airway was safely secured, our team explored the wound, confirmed the extent of trauma, and performed a tracheostomy.”

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