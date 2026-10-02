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Home / Jalandhar / Woman seeking blood for father opens donation camp

Woman seeking blood for father opens donation camp

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Our Correspondent
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 03:03 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Manjeet Kaur inaugurates a blood donation camp on Voluntary Blood Donation Day.
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In an unusual turn of events, Manjit Kaur, who had come to the BDC Blood Centre here to arrange two units of blood for her father admitted to a private hospital, was asked to inaugurate a voluntary blood donation camp. She readily agreed, unaware her arrival would become part of the day’s message on blood donation.

Kundan Singh of Mirzapur village in Rahon is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Manjit reached the centre to arrange blood for him when she learnt that National Voluntary Blood Donation Day was being observed.

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Prof JS Gidda, secretary of the BDC Blood Centre, said the decision to have Manjit inaugurate the camp was taken spontaneously.

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“Her presence highlighted the importance of ensuring adequate blood availability through voluntary donation,” he said.

Advocate Sulakshan Sareen presided over the pledge-taking ceremony. Participants pledged to promote regular, unpaid blood donation and create awareness among family members, colleagues, relatives and the public.

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They also pledged to encourage healthy people aged 18 to 65 to donate blood voluntarily and without discrimination.

A total of 21 units of blood were collected. A free blood-grouping camp and haemoglobin testing for anaemia were also organised. Medicines for anaemia were distributed, said Dr Ajay Bagga, technical in-charge of the centre.

Dr Bagga said National Voluntary Blood Donation Day has been observed on October 1 since 1975 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr JG Jolly, regarded as the Father of Blood Transfusion in India.

Prof Jolly, former head of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology at PGI, Chandigarh, campaigned against the commercialisation of blood and promoted voluntary blood donation.

Founder-president GS Toor, founder member Parvesh Kumar, Surinder Kaur Toor and manager Manmeet Singh blessed the donors.

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