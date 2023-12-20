Woman sewadar stops ‘drunk’ man from entering temple, murdered

Kapurthala, December 19
A 26-year-old woman sewadar of a temple in Sidhwan Dona village near here was murdered last night.
The deceased, identified as Sarita Devi, hailed from Bihar. She reportedly stopped a drunk man from entering the temple premises, following which she was attacked with sharp weapons and an iron rod. Villagers immediately rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
After getting information, SHO Sadar police station Sonamdeep Kaur reached the spot. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.
“The suspect has been identified as Harnek Singh, a resident of Sidhwan Dona village. A case has been registered against the suspect. Efforts are on to nab him,” she said.
