Woman smuggler held with 12 boxes of liquor

Jalandhar, December 14
The CIA staff of the city police have nabbed a female smuggler seized 12 boxes of illicit liquor from her possession. The accused has been identified as Asha Rani, a resident of Chahar Bagh in Jalandhar.
Cops were conducting a routine check near the Chahar Chowk when they were informed that Kuldip Singh and his mother Asha Rani, who have been involved in the sale of illicit liquor in the city, were waiting for their customers outside their house with huge cache of illicit liquor.
“Following the tip-off, a team of the police conducted a raid at Kuldip’s house. Twelve boxes of liquor were seized from her mother Asha Rani’s possession,” a police official said, adding that while Asha was arrested on the spot, her son managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against them at police Division No. 3. Raids to nab the accused are under way.
