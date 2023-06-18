Woman 'sold' in Dubai; Nakodar couple booked

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, June 17

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a couple travel agent on charges of trafficking, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. Station House Officer (SHO) GS Nagra said the accused had been identified as Rishi Thapar, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala Shahkot, and his wife Seema.

Gurbakash Kaur, a resident of Gandharan village, complained to the police that the accused sent her to Dubai from where she was sent to Muskat, she reached a place where Seema was staying.

The complainant said Seema arranged her job in a house as a maid. She said when she asked for wages, she was told that Seema has sold her for 1,000 rials.

Gurbaksh Kaur said when she asked Seema, she told her that if she wanted to go back to India, she would have to pay Rs 2 lakh to her husband. She said her husband paid money to Rishi. The complainant said she reached India on May 24 but still the accused, Rishi, was demanding more money.

Gurbakash Kaur said Seema mentally tortured her on the pretext of good wages and sold her in Muskat.

The SHO said a case under sections 370 (trafficking of person) 370 -A (exploitation of trafficked person) 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act has been registered against the accused.