Woman-son duo booked

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked Lovjeet Nahar, a resident of Said Pur Jirri village, and his mother Bindar on the charges of rape, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. Investigating officer (IO) Inspector Kamlesh Kaur said the victim complained to police that the mother-son duo conspired to kidnap her on the pretext of marriage. The victim said Lovejeet repeatedly raped her, following which she became pregnant. A case under Sections 376 (rape), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Biker dies in road mishap

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a car driver on the charges of causing death by negligence and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Ashwani Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Soni, a resident of Mowai village falling under the Bilga police station. Bharast Mehata, a resident of Mohalla Chaunni, Ludhiana, told the police that his brothers - Shubam Mehra and Arash Deep - were returning home on a motorcycle on April 4. A car hit their two-wheeler near Partap Pura village. Shubam died in the accident. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337, 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Four booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charges of assault and committing a crime with common intention. Investigating officer (IO) Jagjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gian Singh, a resident of Pasla village, his wife Gurden Kaur, Manjit Singh, a resident of the same village, and his brother Sarabjt Singh. Som Lal, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspects assaulted him on March 19 and injured them. The IO said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

