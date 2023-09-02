Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

The Jalandhar Rural police arrested two drug peddlers - a woman and her son - with 57 grams of heroin, 1 lakh and 10,000 drug money.

The suspects have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur and her son Harpreet Kumar, alias Peeta, residents of Talhan.

Manpreet Dhillon, SP (Detective), Jalandhar Rural, said Jalandhar SSP Mukhvinder Singh received information regarding the sale of drugs at Talhan village on August 23. After getting information, a police team swung into action arrested the mother-son duo within 2 hours. The police recovered 57 grams of Heroin, Rs 1 lakh in cash and 10,000 drug money from them.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Patara police station on August 23.

During investigation, the woman told the police that she had deposited the money earned by selling heroin in the bank account of her daughter Jasbir Kaur and her mother-in-law Meeto, a resident of Talhan. They received heroin from Yaspal Singh, alias Rinkle, alias Winkle, a resident of Dhann Mohalla, Jalandhar.

The police said Jasbir and Yashpal were also nominated in the case. The police seized bank accounts of Jasbir and Meeto. They recovered Rs 4 lakh and 15,704 drug money from their bank accounts.

The police said raids were being carried out to nab Jabir Kaur and Yashpal. They would also be arrested soon.