Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Jalandhar, January 24

In a shocking development, a 49-year-old woman was stabbed to death by robbers in her home at Tara Singh Avenue here in Basti Bawa Khel on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Kamaljeet Kaur.

As per the police, two robbers identified as Raj Kumar and Kamlesh Kumar entered the house from the main gate. Kamaljeet, her son Satbir and their house help were present inside the house when the incident took place.

It was learnt that the robbers had an idea that the woman was alone in the house with her son, who is a minor. They saw Kamaljeet coming out of the house in the afternoon, and when she was going back, they took advantage of the situation, and the moment she entered, they too forcefully entered and closed the door.

Cops with the accused in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

The woman's son was sleeping in his room, while house help was at the terrace. After knowing some robbers had entered the house, the house help who was at the terrace jumped to the neighbour's house. She also received minor injuries on the leg.

Meanwhile, when Kamaljeet shouted for help, the robbers attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon on her neck and back and took away the gold earrings she was wearing and an iPhone she was carrying. After that, the robbers held her son Satbir hostage, and stole two more mobile phones, some jewellery and cash from the house. They also took along the DVR of the CCTV camera, and fled the spot through the terrace.

DCP, Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, on receiving the information, police teams were rushed to the spot. He said different teams were formed to nab the accused, and after gathering some vital leads, the police arrested Raj Kumar and Kamlesh from Salempur Musalmana village within a few hours.

He said the accused, Raj Kumar, was a habitual offender, and a murder and drug smuggling case had already been registered against him. He said from the investigation it was known that the robbery was the only motive behind the murder. "The woman started shouting for help. Fearing the neighbours would soon gather, the robbers attacked her and held her son hostage,” he said, adding that a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against them.

The DCP said the police have also recovered 16 mobile phones, the weapon used in crime, a paper cutter, jewellery, DVR and some clothes soaked in blood from their possession.