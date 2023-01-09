Woman strangles own daughter to death, arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 8

A woman, Kiran (30), strangled her own five-month old daughter to death and dumped her body inside a water tank at her house in Lakhpur village last night.

A domestic dispute between Kiran and her husband Vijay Kumar ostensibly prompted the suspect to take the step.

Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said a case has been registered against the suspect — who has been arrested —under Section 302 of the IPC, on a complaint by her sister-in-law Sonia. Kiran has confessed to the crime. The body of the deceased child has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.