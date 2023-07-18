Woman travel agent booked on fraud charge

Phagwara, July 17
The Bilga police have booked a woman travel agent for allegedly duping a man of Rs 24 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.
Investigating Officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the suspect had been identified as Resham Kaur, alias Resho, a resident of Atta village falling under the Goraya police station.
The Investigating Officer said the complainant, a resident of Bharu Wal village in Phillaur, told the police that he paid Rs 24 lakh to the woman for facilitating his migration to Italy. The complainant said he was neither sent abroad nor was the money returned.
The Investigating Officer said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the accused.
