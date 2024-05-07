Woman travel agent booked on fraud charge

Phagwara, May 6
The Mehat Pur police have booked a woman travel agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 5.60 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad.
Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and investigating officer Amandeep Singh said the suspect had been identified as Satish Kumari, a resident of Taj Pur village falling under the Lambarra police station.
Baldev Masih, a resident of Aadramann village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, told the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he paid Rs 5.60 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his son’s migration abroad. However, the suspect neither sent him abroad nor returned the money.
The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Agents Professional Act has been registered against the suspect.
