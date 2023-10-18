Woman, two kids jump before train

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 17

A woman, along with her two kids, committed suicide by jumping before a train (Down Amritsar-New Delhi Swarna Shatabdi Express-12030) here late on Monday evening.

Gurbheij Singh, in-charge of the GRP, Phagwara, said the deceased had been identified as Parveen Kumari (30), a resident of Bharsinghpura village, Phillaur, her 10-year-old daughter Sumanpreet Kaur and five-year-old son Navneet Kumar.

The GRP sent the bodies to the local Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The GRP said the bodies were identified from the Aadhaar cards recovered from them. No suicide note, however, was found.

Their family members have been informed about the incident. The reason behind them taking the extreme step was not known yet. It was learnt that Parveen’s husband was abroad.

