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Home / Jalandhar / Woman’s body found on under-construction flyover near Hoshiarpur

Woman’s body found on under-construction flyover near Hoshiarpur

Deep cut marks on neck; police investigating circumstances of death

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:59 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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A body of a young woman was found under mysterious circumstances on an under-construction flyover near Chhauni Kalan village on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh highway on Thursday.

DSP (City) Kulbhushan Sharma, along with a police team, reached the spot after receiving information from a passerby about a woman’s body lying along roadside on the flyover.

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The police recovered the body of a woman aged around 20. Deep cut marks, suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were found on her neck.

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According to the police, preliminary examination suggested that injuries to the neck might have caused her death. The deceased was identified as Noor, a resident of Bajwara.

The DSP said the police were investigating the case in detail to establish the circumstances surrounding her death. Further details were awaited as the investigation progresses.

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