Woman’s body found on under-construction flyover near Hoshiarpur
Deep cut marks on neck; police investigating circumstances of death
A body of a young woman was found under mysterious circumstances on an under-construction flyover near Chhauni Kalan village on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh highway on Thursday.
DSP (City) Kulbhushan Sharma, along with a police team, reached the spot after receiving information from a passerby about a woman’s body lying along roadside on the flyover.
The police recovered the body of a woman aged around 20. Deep cut marks, suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were found on her neck.
According to the police, preliminary examination suggested that injuries to the neck might have caused her death. The deceased was identified as Noor, a resident of Bajwara.
The DSP said the police were investigating the case in detail to establish the circumstances surrounding her death. Further details were awaited as the investigation progresses.