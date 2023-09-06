Woman's cellphone snatched, 2 nabbed

Phagwara, September 5
The Nakodar city police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of snatching a woman’s mobile phone.
Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Sidhu said the suspect had been identified as Gurpreet and Badshah Khan, residents of Pandori Khas village.
Jagraj Kaur, a resident of Basti Jodhe Wal, Ludhiana, complained to the police that she came to Nakodar to pay obeisance at a Dera on August 31 and was limping due to some problem in her foot. Gurpreet offered her lift to take her to a bone specialist and snatched her phone near the rehri market.
The SHO said during interrogation, Gurpreet told the police that he sold the phone to Badshah. A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
They were produced in a court, which remanded them to one-day police custody. The police recovered the snatched mobile phone from them.
