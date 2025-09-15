Woman’s chain snatched in Kapurthala

A woman was injured and robbed in a chain-snatching incident on Baba Pir Chaudhary Road, Kapurthala, on Saturday. Amanpreet Kaur, a boutique worker and resident of Baba Pir Chaudhary Road, was travelling with her sister Harpreet Kaur on a scooter (PB09-AH-3907) towards Thind Hospital. An unidentified man on a white scooter approached them.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly attacked Amanpreet on her shoulder with a sharp object two to three times before snatching a gold chain weighing about one tola from her neck. Harpreet Kaur, who was riding the scooter, attempted to chase the snatcher but he managed to escape. The police have registered a case based on Amanpreet’s statement.