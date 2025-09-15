DT
PT
Woman's chain snatched in Kapurthala

Woman's chain snatched in Kapurthala

Investigation begun
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:01 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
A woman was injured and robbed in a chain-snatching incident on Baba Pir Chaudhary Road, Kapurthala, on Saturday.

Amanpreet Kaur, a boutique worker and resident of Baba Pir Chaudhary Road, was travelling with her sister Harpreet Kaur on a scooter (PB09-AH-3907) towards Thind Hospital. An unidentified man on a white scooter approached them.

The accused allegedly attacked Amanpreet on her shoulder with a sharp object two to three times before snatching a gold chain weighing about one tola from her neck. He then sped away towards Baba Deep Singh Nagar.

Harpreet Kaur, who was riding the scooter, attempted to chase the snatcher but he managed to escape.

The police have registered a case based on Amanpreet’s statement and launched an investigation.

