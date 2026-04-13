Woman’s death sparks protest, road blockade in Hoshiarpur

Tension prevailed on the busy Chandigarh Road in Hoshiarpur after death of a woman due to alleged medical negligence triggering protest and road blockade by her angry family members and locals.

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The incident took place near St Joseph Hospital, located in Ram Colony Camp on Chandigarh Road.

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According to information, Navpreet Kaur of Mukho Majara village was admitted to the hospital for delivery. Her family members alleged that she underwent a major surgical procedure for childbirth, but her condition did not improve afterwards and she continued to experience severe pain. Despite repeated requests, they claimed, doctors failed to respond adequately to her worsening condition.

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Woman’s kin further alleged that a second surgery was performed, but complications persisted. Subsequently, the hospital staff reportedly advised the family to shift her to PGI, Chandigarh. However, Navpreet Kaur died on the way near Ropar while being taken to the PGI.

Enraged over the incident, the grieving family placed the deceased’s body on the road and staged a protest, blocking traffic on Chandigarh Road for a considerable time.

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The police reached the spot and held discussions with the agitating family members. The police authorities assured them that appropriate action would be taken after a thorough investigation. Further investigation into the matter is underway.