Woman’s gold chain snatched in Goraya market

A woman from Phagwara allegedly lost a gold chain worth lakhs of rupees to snatchers in broad daylight while sitting inside a car in a busy market area of Goraya.

The incident, in which two unidentified men allegedly snatched the chain and fled on a scooter, has raised concerns over the safety of shoppers and the presence of anti-social elements in the area.

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According to a complaint submitted to the Goraya police, victim Mamta, wife of Vipin Kumar and resident of Phagwara, had visited Goraya along with her family for shopping. She said after purchasing clothes from a shop in the market, the family went to an electrical goods shop on Bara Pind Road to make another purchase.

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The complainant stated that her husband got out of the car and entered the shop while she remained seated inside the vehicle with her daughter and a relative. It was during this time that two men allegedly arrived on a scooter. One of them reportedly remained on the scooter while the other approached the car.

The suspect opened the car door, snatched the gold chain worn by Mamta and fled the spot. The chain, she stated, weighed around three tolas.

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The victim and her family raised the alarm, but the suspects had already managed to escape.

The complainant further stated that CCTV footage of the incident has emerged and is expected to assist the police in identifying and tracing the alleged offenders.