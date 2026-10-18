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Home / Jalandhar / Woman’s gold chain snatched in Phagwara

Woman’s gold chain snatched in Phagwara

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:07 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from Komalpreet Kaur near Dr Kaushal's street. According to her mother, Kulbir Kaur, the incident occurred when they were going on a scooter and the suspects approached from behind on a motorcycle. The pillion rider allegedly grabbed the chain, weighing approximately two-and-a-half tolas, before fleeing. The complainant said her daughter followed the suspects till the Kala Sanghian railway crossing but could not catch them. The police have registered a case. oc

Man booked for extortion call

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Phagwara: The police have booked a person for allegedly threatening Balraj Singh of Bilga near Phillaur over a mobile phone and demanding Rs 50 lakh. A case was registered after Balraj reported the matter to the police. The complaint names no identified suspect, and the available information does not specify when the call was made, the exact nature of the threats, or whether the caller made repeated demands. oc

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Three booked in NDPS case

Phagwara: The police have registered a case under the NDPS after allegedly recovering eight gram of heroin, 150 intoxicating tablets and 18 pregabalin capsules near a pond outside Nawan Pind Bhatte village. Deepak Kumar was apprehended, while Amarjit Singh and Gulzar Singh allegedly fled the spot. Two motorcycles without registration numbers were also seized. oc

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Scooter stolen in Kapurthala

Phagwara: Former municipal councillor Joginder Singh reported the theft of his scooter from Jallokhana Chowk on October 9. According to his complaint, he had parked the vehicle while shopping and found it missing when he returned about 30 minutes later. He said he searched for the scooter but could not locate it. The police have registered a case against an unidentified suspect. oc

Man booked

for accident

Phagwara: The police have registered a case against Balraj Singh, a resident of Muchhal village in Amritsar district, following a complaint alleging that a car hit a scooter near the Wadala Kalan flyover on October 8 and fled. Complainant Amanpreet Kaur stated that her husband, Har Simranjit Singh, was travelling with a woman when the car allegedly struck the scooter from behind. oc

Woman handbag snatched

Phagwara: An elderly woman, Gurdarshan Kaur, reported that an unidentified man allegedly snatched her handbag near Nadala Chowk on October 17. According to her complaint, the bag contained her passport, Aadhaar card and approximately Rs 3,200. She was reportedly waiting for an auto-rickshaw after visiting Gurdwara Boli Sahib when the incident occurred. The police have registered a case. oc

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