A woman was robbed of her gold chain by a motorcycle-borne snatcher while she was travelling on a scooter on Khera Road here, triggering concern among residents over the rising street crime in the city.

Victim Surinder Kaur, a resident of Rama Mandi, stated that she had come to Phagwara to visit her daughter and was on the way to the bus stand when the incident occurred. While her daughter was riding the Activa and she was seated as a pillion rider, a man, riding a motorcycle, approached them from behind and snatched her gold chain before speeding away.

Surinder Kaur said she raised the alarm immediately and her daughter attempted to chase the accused on the Activa, but the snatcher managed to escape through narrow lanes and could not be apprehended.

She further stated that the value of the stolen gold chain is estimated to be around ₹30,000. The incident has again highlighted the active presence of snatchers in the city, where such crimes have been reported frequently. Local residents have urged the police to intensify patrolling and take strict measures to curb such incidents and ensure public safety.

Police officials said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused with the help of nearby CCTV footage.