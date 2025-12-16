DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Woman's gold chain snatched in Phagwara

Woman's gold chain snatched in Phagwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A woman was robbed of her gold chain by a motorcycle-borne snatcher while she was travelling on a scooter on Khera Road here, triggering concern among residents over the rising street crime in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victim Surinder Kaur, a resident of Rama Mandi, stated that she had come to Phagwara to visit her daughter and was on the way to the bus stand when the incident occurred. While her daughter was riding the Activa and she was seated as a pillion rider, a man, riding a motorcycle, approached them from behind and snatched her gold chain before speeding away.

Advertisement

Surinder Kaur said she raised the alarm immediately and her daughter attempted to chase the accused on the Activa, but the snatcher managed to escape through narrow lanes and could not be apprehended.

Advertisement

She further stated that the value of the stolen gold chain is estimated to be around ₹30,000. The incident has again highlighted the active presence of snatchers in the city, where such crimes have been reported frequently. Local residents have urged the police to intensify patrolling and take strict measures to curb such incidents and ensure public safety.

Police officials said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused with the help of nearby CCTV footage.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts