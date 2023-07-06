Woman’s modesty outraged, 1 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 5

The Nurmahal police have booked a person on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman.

Inspector Seema, investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Crime against Woman Cell, Nakodar sub-division, said the suspect had been identified as Harbans Lal, a resident of Pasla village.

The victim complained to the police that the suspect barged into her room by breaking open the lock of a door. He touched her inappropriately and assaulted her.

The IO said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354-C (voyeurism: the practice of obtaining sexual gratification by looking at sexual objects or acts) and 511 (attempting to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect.

No arrest has been made so far. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding person.