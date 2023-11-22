Woman's modesty outraged, 1 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a former councillor of the Nagar Panchayat on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the suspect had been identified as Narinder Kumar, alias Pammi, a resident of Pati Bhatti, Bilga village. The IO said a case under Sections 354 (criminal force to woman intended to outrage her modesty), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. Raids are being conducted to nab him. OC

Proclaimed offender booked

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a proclaimed offender (PO) on the charge of non-appearing in a court. Investigating officer (IO) and Talwandi Sangherra police post in-charge Buta Ram said the accused had been identified as Arwinder Kumar, a resident of Avtar Nagar, Jalandhar. The IO said Nakodar Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Rajbinder Kaur ordered that the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case under Section 138 of the NI Act filed by Darsho, a resident of Dane Wal village. The court said he should be booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974). The IO said a case has been registered against the accused. OC

Gold, cash stolen from house

Phagwara: Goods worth lakhs were reportedly stolen from a house at Baba Gadhia locality here on Tuesday. Pawan Kumar and Malti said when they returned from work around 2 pm, they found the locks of the house broken and goods scattered. They said the thieves took away gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 1.20 lakh from the house. The duo said they had kept the ornaments and money for a wedding ceremony in their village. The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and initiated further investigations.

