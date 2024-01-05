Woman’s modesty outraged, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested three members of a family on the charges of outraging a woman’s modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and rioting. Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Darshan Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, his wife Banso and his son Balvir Singh, alias Kallu. Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the suspects attacked her and her daughter on October 6 and tore their clothes. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 354, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered. OC

Man nabbed with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Harmindar Singh alias Laddu, a resident of Burj Hassan village. Investigating officer Satpal said 190 bottles of hooch were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. A motorcycle used for carrying hooch has also been impounded.

