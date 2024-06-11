Woman’s modesty outraged, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 10

The Lohian Khas police have arrested three persons on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Shanti and Prince, residents of Kamal Pur village, and Gurpreet, alias Gopi, a resident of Hairan village. In her complaint to the police, Manjit Kaur, a resident of Kang Kalan village, said the suspects, who were carrying sharp weapons, barged into her house on the evening of May 14. They tore her clothes and ransacked the house. The IO said a case under Sections 354-B, 452, 323, 324, 326, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

