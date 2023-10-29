Woman’s modesty outraged, 4 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked four members, including two women, of a family on the charges of outraging woman’s modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and rioting. Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Darshan Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, his wife Banso, his son Balvir Singh, alias Kallu, and daughter-in-law Kulwinder Kaur, alias Kinder. Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects attacked her and her daughter on October 6 and tore their clothes. A case under Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 354 (assault to woman with the intention to outrage her modesty), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC has been registered. OC

PO fails to appear in court, booked

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a proclaimed offender for non-appearing in a court. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said the accused had been identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Nangal village in Phillaur. The SHO said Phillaur Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sukhman Deep Singh ordered that the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case of cheating and should be booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974). A case has been registered against the accused. OC

Thieves strike at three shops

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash and other items from three shops. Suhel Kureshi, a native of UP and a shopkeeper in main bazaar, complained to the police that thieves barged into his shop on the night of October 26 and stole Rs 1 lakh and a DVR. He said the suspects also stole Rs 20,000 and Rs 14,000 from two other shops, respectively. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC had been registered.

#Nakodar #Phagwara