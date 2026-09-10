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Home / Jalandhar / Woman’s phone stolen at Phagwara bus stand

Woman’s phone stolen at Phagwara bus stand

The incident happened when the victim was boarding a bus

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:05 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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At a time when the police are conducting awareness campaigns urging residents to remain alert against theft and snatching incidents, a woman passenger was allegedly targeted by thieves at the Phagwara bus stand. Her purse was reportedly cut with a sharp-edged object while she was boarding a bus, after which the accused allegedly stole her mobile phone and fled into the crowd.

According to the complaint, the woman had reached the Phagwara bus stand to board a bus for her onward journey. While she was getting onto the bus, she felt someone come close to her. By the time she realised what had happened, her purse had been cut open and her mobile phone was missing. The alleged thieves had reportedly removed the phone from the purse and disappeared amid the rush.

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The woman later approached the police and reported the incident. She also requested that the CCTV footage from the bus stand be examined to help identify those involved in the crime.

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The incident has raised concerns over passenger safety at the busy bus stand, particularly during peak hours when heavy crowds can make it easier for pickpockets and snatchers to operate. According to the complaint, the accused appeared to have taken advantage of the rush as passengers boarded buses.

Residents and commuters have urged the police and bus-stand authorities to strengthen surveillance and maintain a visible security presence, especially around boarding points. They also called for closer monitoring of suspicious individuals moving through crowded passenger areas.

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