Woman’s scooter snatched, 1 held

Phagwara, July 18
The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charge of snatching a scooter from a woman.
Station House Officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Lov, a resident of Chuharr village. Minakshi, a resident of Pratap Nagar near Wadala Chowk, Jalandhar, in her complaint to the police, stated that she was going for some work at Littran village on her scooter bearing registration number PB08EG659 on July 12. When she reached Dherian village and turned towards Shankar road, two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants asked her to stop.
The woman said she stopped her scooter on the roadside. One of the suspects started talking to her. In the meantime, another person fled with her scooter toward Dherian village.
The SHO said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. The police also recovered the scooter from his possession.
