Women cancer survivors inspire with stories of hope at Jalandhar hospital event

Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, organised its annual cancer survivors’ celebration, “Umeed – The Hope”, with a special focus on women cancer survivors, honouring their courage, resilience, and inspiring journeys beyond cancer.

A major highlight of the event was the sharing of survivors’ personal journeys. Akwinder, a cancer survivor, expressed her determination with the powerful words, “Cancer ko humne haraya hai (We have beaten cancer).”

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Her message, along with the experiences shared by other survivors, inspired the attendees and highlighted the strength, courage and positive spirit required to confront the challenges of cancer. These personal accounts reinforced the importance of hope, timely treatment, family support and encouragement throughout the recovery journey.

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The event brought together cancer survivors, healthcare professionals and distinguished guests to celebrate life, spread awareness and reinforce the importance of compassionate cancer care and continued support beyond treatment.

Established in 2013, “Umeed – The Hope” is a cancer survivor support group initiated by Patel Hospital to bring survivors together, promote emotional well-being and inspire those facing the challenges of cancer through shared experiences and mutual encouragement.

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The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr Shikha Chawla, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and Ganesh Vandana. The celebrations featured yoga and wellness activities, interactive games, a skit, a talk on skin and hair care by Dr Ramandeep Taneja, and a panel discussion moderated by Dr Anchal Aggarwal, with participation from Dr Amit Saklani, Dr Shikha Chawla and Dr Sushma Chawla. Singing, giddha and a recipe competition added enthusiasm and a festive spirit to the event.

With its special emphasis on women cancer survivors, the event highlighted the importance of awareness, early detection, emotional well-being and holistic support. The group continues to foster a supportive community where survivors can share their experiences, celebrate milestones and encourage others to face their cancer journey with confidence.

The programme was attended by Dr Jasmine Dahiya, vice-president, Punjab Medical Council; Dr Sushma Chawla, senior gynaecologist, Chawla Nursing Home, Jalandhar; Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Director, KMV, Jalandhar; Dr SK Sharma, Managing Director, Patel Hospital; Dr BS Chopra, Director, Patel Hospital; and Dr Sushma Chopra, Director, Patel Hospital, Jalandhar.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Shikha Chawla, expressing gratitude to the guests, cancer survivors, participants and organising team.