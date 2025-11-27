The Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission, Raj Lali Gill and Chairman, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR), Kanwardeep Singh on Wednesday visited the family of the minor girl, who suffered sexual assault at the hands of her neighbour before being done to death.

Both of them extended condolences to the family assuring the mother that the accused involved in the crime would face the iron hand of law. Gill and Singh urged that the case be taken up in a fast-track court to ensure the earliest possible conviction of the accused. They affirmed that the commission would recommend a speedy trial to the government for prompt legal conclusion. “We will raise this matter at the highest level to ensure stringent action and timely justice,” they said.

On being asked about the negligent role of the police of wasting time and not being able to trace the girl for over 90 minutes, they added that they would ask senior cops to probe into any lapse or negligence on their part during the investigation. They said strict action would be taken against the cops if any negligence gets reported.

Later, they met Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur to review the police action taken so far. During the meeting, they emphasised the need for a swift, transparent investigation and reiterated the demand for a fast-track trial to ensure justice without delay.

Deputy Director Gulbahar Singh Toor, District Programme Officer Manninder Singh and DCPO Ajay Bharti were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma also met the mother of the victim and put the blame on the police, "Had the cops acted on time, the girl could have been saved”. He said there had been gross negligence of the police in the case.

"Four police personnel had gone to the crime spot and even upon being told that the girl had entered that house but did not come out, they could not properly search the four-marla house. Instead, they told the family that we would come at 10 in the morning and left. This clearly shows that the police neither stayed alert, nor acted with seriousness. Had they done so, the child might have been alive today," he said.

Sharma further said, “What kind of police is this? What kind of security will they provide? Why were the women police personnel not called to the spot? Is this not insensitivity?"

Sharma said this was not the first incident. He stated that 13 rapes had occurred in the past month in Ludhiana, Fazilka, Patiala.