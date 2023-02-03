Women get tips on skincare, make-up at workshop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 2

Phulkari Women of Jalandhar (WOJ) organised an event, ‘Afreen — Celebrating the beautiful you’ at a hotel on Thursday evening.

A makeup workshop for the Phulkari WOJ members by India’s freelance makeup artist, Prerna Khullar, was a fundraiser to facilitate the wedding of two young women from needy families. Phulkari WOJ put together the trousseau for the weddings. Funds were donated to the Kanya Shiksha Prasar Sangathan.

Artist Prerna shared the nuances of makeup. She elaborated on skin types and offered useful tips on skin care and makeup. Phulkari member, Minni Chug, a cancer survivor, was the model for the live demonstration.